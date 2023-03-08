• BOSTON COLLEGE: Makai Ashton-Langford and Jaeden Zackery are the only duo in the ACC to average better than 1.40 steals per game. Ashton-Langford ranked fifth in the ACC (1.55 spg) while Zackery was seventh (1.42).
• CLEMSON: With 14 wins, the Tigers set a program record for conference wins. This marks Clemson's highest ACC seed since a No. 3 seed in 2008 and just the second time since 1990 that the Tigers have been a No. 3 seed or better.
• DUKE: Duke's current six-game winning streak is a season long. In the streak, Duke is allowing opponents to shoot just 38.4% from the field, 32.3% from three and score just 61.7 points per game.
• FLORIDA STATE: Junior G Caleb Mills ranks in the top 15 in three different ACC categories -- free throw percentage (seventh, .836), steals (ninth, 1.4 spg), and assists (15th, 3.4 apg).
• GEORGIA TECH: Tech’s leading scorer, sophomore G Miles Kelly, has averaged 20.2 ppg and 3.7 rpg over the Yellow Jackets’ last six games, all in double figures, hitting 49.4% from the floor and 45.9% from 3-point range.
• LOUISVILLE: Senior G El Ellis is averaging 20.9 points per game over the last seven games while shooting 48% from the field, 35% from 3 and 87% from the free-throw line.
• MIAMI: The Hurricanes’ regular-season league crown is their third in program history, joining a 2012-13 outright ACC title and a 1999-2000 Big East shared title. The only other time the Hurricanes earned the No. 1 seed in a conference tournament, regardless of league, was in 2012-13.
• NORTH CAROLINA: Senior C/F Armando Bacot scored 17 points, had 11 rebounds and blocked four shots Saturday against Duke. Bacot passed Michael Jordan for 14th in UNC scoring with 1,795 points.
• NC STATE: The Wolfpack’s 22 wins are the most regular season wins for NC State since the 1987-88 team entered the ACC Tournament with a 23-6 record. NC State’s 12 ACC wins this season are tied for the most in a single season in program history. • NOTRE DAME: The Fighting Irish's .611 winning percentage in ACC Tournament games ranks third in the league behind Duke (.699) and North Carolina (.677).
• PITT: The Panthers have scored 75 or more points in four consecutive games and in seven of the past eight contests. Pitt ranks 29th in the NCAA in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency ratings.
• SYRACUSE: Senior C Jesse Edwards recorded the Orange's first 20-plus point and rebound game since 2009 and his 13th double-double of the season Saturday with 27 points, tying his career-best effort, and 20 rebounds.
• VIRGINIA: Junior G Reece Beekman currently leads the ACC and ranks second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.68). He is on pace to lead the league in A/TO ratio for the second straight season.
• VIRGINIA TECH: Graduate F Grant Basile has scored in double figures in 15 straight games. He has broken the 20-point mark in six of the last 12 contests. Over the last 12 games, Basile is averaging 20.7 ppg.
• WAKE FOREST: Graduate G Tyree Appleby leads the ACC in points (18.8 ppg) and assists (6.3 apg) and is on pace to become the first player in ACC history to lead the league in both categories in the same season.
