The Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library will present a Beginning Quilting Workshop in partnership with the Lake Quilters Guild on Saturday, March 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration is required and is limited. Visit the Moneta/SML Library’s online calendar at bedford.librarycalendar.com to sign up online or call the library at 540-425-7004. Registration begins Feb. 18.
For questions about the Lake Quilters Guild, quilting or how to become involved with the guild, visit the Lake Quilters Guild’s website at www.lakequilters.org.
Anyone with questions about the Beginning Quilting Workshop, directions to the library or registering may contact the Moneta/SML Library at 540-425-7004.
