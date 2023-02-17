On Thursday, Megan Paris, 32, of Gladys in Campbell County was found guilty of second-degree murder of her former boyfriend’s 3-year-old child in September 2020.
The child’s father is from the Smith Mountain Lake area, and he was dating Paris at the time of the incident. His name is not being released out of respect for the family’s privacy.
Paris had been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and child abuse and neglect, but as part of a plea agreement, the murder charge was reduced to second-degree, and the other charges were dropped.
Paris pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing will be decided at a future date.
The child, Ian Berger, was in her care when he received “excessive” injuries that authorities believed to be non-accidental. The child was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sept. 17, 2020, and underwent surgery on his skull to relieve pressure before dying the next day.
During the investigation, Paris had changed her recollection of events to authorities, including that the child fell down steps. Medical experts reportedly believe the child’s injuries are inconsistent these claims.
It was not the first time the child was injured, either. Concerning a prior incident May 2020, Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews had stated that the child had sustained injuries such as a broken shoulder and bruises, and the child claimed Paris hurt him.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.