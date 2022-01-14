A scam that moved into the region last year has returned to the area. Bureau Better Business Serving Western Virginia (BBB) warns Appalachian Power (AEP) customers to be careful of utility phone scams. BBB offers these helpful tips on how to avoid falling victim to utility scams.
The scammers use hostile tactics, threatening to shut off power in 30 minutes if they are not paid immediately. Collection agent con artists leave a 1-800 call-back phone number for victims to give personal and banking information. Earlier versions of the scam have offered to take payment in person and have used the same recorded welcome message used by the legitimate AEP customer service line.
According to AEP’s website, victims in other states have reported that scammers asked customers for the prepaid card’s receipt number and PIN number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds.
Utility company imposters will typically reach people with a telephone call but can also knock on someone’s door claiming to be a representative from the local water, electric or gas company. Scammers use a variety of other tricks to prey on utility customers. A “representative” may appear at a victim’s door in a plausible work uniform claiming that the electric meter is not working properly and must be immediately replaced — at their expense.
In a particularly alarming form of this con, the scammer may gain access to a victim’s home to perform “repairs” or an “energy audit” with the intent of stealing valuables. These cons may also involve promises of energy discounts with the aim of taking money, personal information, or possibly the account details needed to switch the victim to another utility provider without their consent (an illegal practice known as “slamming”).
