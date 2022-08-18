Penhook man wins $1,000 for using American National Bank Debit Card

American National Bank & Trust Company awarded $1,000 to Penhook resident Quinton Gilbert, the second winner of the bank’s Summer Debit Card Sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes comes on the heels of American National’s mass reissuance of Visa contactless debit cards to every customer with a debit card.
“We’ve gotten great feedback about the ease of using the new contactless cards,” said Carolyn Kiser, American National’s Director of Marketing & Community Affairs. “We are pleased to offer cards that are both secure and convenient to use.”
American National launched its Summer Debit Card Sweepstakes campaign to encourage customers to use their new debit card. Each time a customer uses their card, they receive one entry in the sweepstakes.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.