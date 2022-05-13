The Bedford International Alliance (BIA) on April 21 celebrated St. George’s Day, honoring the national day of its English allies, bearing in mind especially those in the area of Ivvbridge, England, where the Bedford Boys trained before D-Day.
For the celebration, 60 BIA members met for a dinner and program in the large room at the Clam Diggers restaurant St. George’s Day in downtown Bedford. After a social hour, social chairman Jim Caskie welcomed the group and provided some history on St. George.
St. George was possibly a Roman military officer living in the eastern area of the Mediterranean circa 300 AD who was executed for refusing to recant his Christian faith or opposing persecution of Christians. He was later associated with the legend of dragon killing and recognized during the 1300s as the patron saint of England. Many British WWI memorials depict St. George slaying a dragon, and in 1940, King George VI began awarding military and civilians the George Cross for acts of the greatest heroism or most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme danger not in the presence of the enemy.
