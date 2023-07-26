Lake & More Weekly Calendar: July 26th - August 2nd
Sandra Aranegui

Wednesday, July 26th

Jerry Wimmer

7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Porch Dogs

7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Bull Docks

1100 Celebration Ave, Ste 201, Moneta

More info: 540.297.2855

Friday, July 28th

Joey Harrington 

4:30 – 8 p.m.

Fables & Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview

More info: 540.420.0916

Tate Tuck 

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Mitchell’s Restaurant and Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

Justin Prillaman

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

$5 Shake

7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540-719-1547

Pleading the 5th presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

7 – 10 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Surrender Dorothy

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

Marie Anderson

7 – 10 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Company

50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Bill Fuller

7 – 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

One Take Band

8 – 11 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge #2346

1127 Morgans Church Rd, Bedford

More info: 540.297.7183

Saturday, July 29th

TJ Ellis 

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Rocky Mount Farmer’s Market

435 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

Christian Q 

Noon – 2 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Ray Eanes 

2 – 5 p.m.

Drifter's Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Hunter Overstreet

5 – 8 p.m.

Beale’s Brewery & BBQ

510 Grove Street, Bedford

More info: 540.583.5113

Jake & Jess

6 – 9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar

1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.5001

220 South Band presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

6 – 9 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Christian Q

6 – 9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo – Penhook

3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook

More info: 434.927.0400

Matt Powell & Kyle Forry

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

Ryan Greer Duo

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

Jake Earles 

7 – 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

The Frequency 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Sunday, July 30th

Wood & Strings 

2 – 5 p.m.

Drifter's Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Community Events

Wednesday, July 26th

Summer on the Farm 

Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE

Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lottie J Farm

4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford

More info: 434.610.6078

Discover Bedford Rotary

5 p.m.

Beale’s Brewery & BBQ

510 Grove Street, Bedford

More info: 540.583.5113

Music Bingo hosted by Brittany & Bre

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Company

50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Line Dancing

7 p.m.

1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.489.5600

Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament

7 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

Thursday, July 27th

SML Connects Roadshow at Phil Hager's Insurance: 5 Google Maps Marketing Tips to Drive Local Business

8:30 a.m.

13840 Booker T Washington Hwy, Ste A, Moneta

More info: 540.721.8822

Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day

100% of all donations go to local children's hospital in Roanoke; dunking booth, face painting, kids' bike raffle and more.

995 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.483.7987

Peaks Community Pool Party

3 – 5 p.m. OR 5 – 7 p.m.

Tickets $3 per person and must be purchased in advance

The Peaks Retreat & Adventure Center

1336 Simmons Mill Rd, Thaxton

More info: 540.444.1800

Karaoke Night

7 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Friday, July 28th

Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga

10 – 11:15 a.m.

$15 per class or $32 monthly rate

Red Valley United Methodist Church

30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065

More info: 540.339.7577

EMS, Fire, & Police Appreciation Picnic presented by Centro at Falling Creek Park in Bedford

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1257 Country Farm Rd, Bedford

More info: 540.425.7619 

Saturday, July 29th

Monthly Farm Work Day, Bonfire, and Barn Party

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Volunteer to work on the farm during the day, and enjoy a bonfire party and cookout in the evening; volunteer work is not necessary during the day, but is appreciated

Spring Valley Farm

1191 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.685.3249

Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue School Supply/Backpack Drive, Open House, & "Touch-a-Truck"

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

School supply and backpack drive for local children in need; Fire Department demonstrations; fire and rescue apparatus tours

2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.721.5245

Yoga + Brunch & Beer

11 a.m.

Living Proof Beer Company

50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Karaoke at Hot Shots

7 – 10 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Tuesday, August 1st

Cornhole at Hot Shots

6 – 9 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.