Lake & More Weekly Calendar: July 26th - August 2nd

Wednesday, July 26th
Jerry Wimmer
7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Porch Dogs
7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Bull Docks
1100 Celebration Ave, Ste 201, Moneta
More info: 540.297.2855
Friday, July 28th
Joey Harrington
4:30 – 8 p.m.
Fables & Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916
Tate Tuck
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Mitchell’s Restaurant and Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
Justin Prillaman
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
$5 Shake
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540-719-1547
Pleading the 5th presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
7 – 10 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Surrender Dorothy
6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
Marie Anderson
7 – 10 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Bill Fuller
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
One Take Band
8 – 11 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge #2346
1127 Morgans Church Rd, Bedford
More info: 540.297.7183
Saturday, July 29th
TJ Ellis
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Rocky Mount Farmer’s Market
435 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
Christian Q
Noon – 2 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Ray Eanes
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter's Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Hunter Overstreet
5 – 8 p.m.
Beale’s Brewery & BBQ
510 Grove Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5113
Jake & Jess
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar
1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.5001
220 South Band presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Christian Q
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo – Penhook
3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook
More info: 434.927.0400
Matt Powell & Kyle Forry
6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
Ryan Greer Duo
6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Jake Earles
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
The Frequency
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Sunday, July 30th
Wood & Strings
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter's Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Community Events
Wednesday, July 26th
Summer on the Farm
Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE
Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lottie J Farm
4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford
More info: 434.610.6078
Discover Bedford Rotary
5 p.m.
Beale’s Brewery & BBQ
510 Grove Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5113
Music Bingo hosted by Brittany & Bre
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Line Dancing
7 p.m.
1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.489.5600
Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
Thursday, July 27th
SML Connects Roadshow at Phil Hager's Insurance: 5 Google Maps Marketing Tips to Drive Local Business
8:30 a.m.
13840 Booker T Washington Hwy, Ste A, Moneta
More info: 540.721.8822
Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day
100% of all donations go to local children's hospital in Roanoke; dunking booth, face painting, kids' bike raffle and more.
995 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.483.7987
Peaks Community Pool Party
3 – 5 p.m. OR 5 – 7 p.m.
Tickets $3 per person and must be purchased in advance
The Peaks Retreat & Adventure Center
1336 Simmons Mill Rd, Thaxton
More info: 540.444.1800
Karaoke Night
7 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Friday, July 28th
Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga
10 – 11:15 a.m.
$15 per class or $32 monthly rate
Red Valley United Methodist Church
30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065
More info: 540.339.7577
EMS, Fire, & Police Appreciation Picnic presented by Centro at Falling Creek Park in Bedford
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1257 Country Farm Rd, Bedford
More info: 540.425.7619
Saturday, July 29th
Monthly Farm Work Day, Bonfire, and Barn Party
8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Volunteer to work on the farm during the day, and enjoy a bonfire party and cookout in the evening; volunteer work is not necessary during the day, but is appreciated
Spring Valley Farm
1191 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.685.3249
Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue School Supply/Backpack Drive, Open House, & "Touch-a-Truck"
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
School supply and backpack drive for local children in need; Fire Department demonstrations; fire and rescue apparatus tours
2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.721.5245
Yoga + Brunch & Beer
11 a.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Karaoke at Hot Shots
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Tuesday, August 1st
Cornhole at Hot Shots
6 – 9 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
