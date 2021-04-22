(Editor's note: The following article was published in the Home & Garden special section in last week's edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle. If you missed the issue, there are free copies of the Home & Garden publication available at the Smith Mountain Eagle office at 1650 Scruggs Road in Wirtz. You may also view the e-edition version, which can be found if you scroll to the bottom of the homepage of this website.)
At Smith Mountain Lake State Park’s Discovery Center, there’s a garden that serves a dual purpose. Not only does it have more than a dozen plants for public viewing, but it also serves as a habitat for butterflies.
The butterfly garden educates the public about the importance of pollination, which is an important element of food production.
“Pollinators are on the decline worldwide right now, and the majority of people don’t realize that the majority of plants are pollinated by bees and butterflies, and a lot of our food sources are also pollinated by these guys,” said Jet Lawler, park naturalist and interpreter. “There are several reasons. Scientists don’t know all the reasons, but a lot of it is habitat loss and overuse of pesticides that is causing the decline in our pollinator species, and they’re a very important part of the ecological process, not just for humans but for all of nature. So we’re trying to do our little part to help keep these guys going.”
Lawler, who has been with the park since 2013 and does its programming, started the Save the Monarch Project between 2015 and 2016. In 2017, the park received a grant from the Virginia Garden Club that allowed the staff to buy additional materials and create a habitat for raising monarch larvae into butterflies.
The Save the Monarch Project is conducted in the summer, where park employees order monarch larvae, feed them daily until they reach adulthood, and then release them into the garden. In the fall, they tag butterflies and track them as they migrate to Mexico.
The Amazing Monarch program also is conducted in the summer, where Lawler talks to the public about the monarch species of butterflies and their migration.
“They are very unique in the fact that they are the only ones that will migrate 2,000 miles down to Mexico every year,” Lawler said. “All of the monarch butterflies — Canada throughout the entire eastern United States east of the Rocky Mountains — they migrate to one location in Mexico … It’s a very amazing thing going on there.”
She said that five generations of monarch butterflies are born throughout the year, and the fifth generation is the one that migrates to Mexico to hibernate during the winter.
The state park buys larvae and tagging materials from an organization called Monarch Watch, which is based out of the University of Kansas and does the monitoring.
The butterfly garden is available year-round and contains perennials and annuals that are maintained by the Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
Native wildflowers of Virginia described in signage include black-eyed Susan, butterfly weed, wild bergamot and goatsbeard.
In addition to these plants, there are two species of milkweed, which are important to have since monarch larvae feed exclusively on milkweed.
Other plants in gardens around the Discovery Center are gay feather, bee balm, butterfly bush, rosemary, Russian sage, yarrow, cone flower, tickseed, Joe Pye weed, lavender, blue oat grass, New York ironweed, New York aster and sweet goldenrod.
“The idea behind it is not only to have a garden that has wild flowers — and it’s all native plants — they also plant a lot of milkweed in order to attract monarch butterflies,” said Nick Hendrix, who volunteers as a landscape coordinator for the garden.
Hendrix is a certified Virginia master naturalist and a board member of the Friends of SML State Park. The group has 40 members and has been around for decades, of which Hendrix has been with the organization for 12 years.
He said the job of the Friends of SML State Park is to keep the garden in good shape and keep the weeds down. They do mulching and replace perennials when they get overgrown. The garden didn’t have a volunteer landscaper for a few years and the plants had gotten out of control, so Hendrix took over maintenance of the garden in the last year.
“Over the last year, this was a good COVID-friendly exercise for folks to do,” Hendrix said about improving the garden. “They could go to the garden and socially distance and wear masks and pull weeds, get to interact with other human beings, which hasn’t been the most common thing in the last year. And we’ve got it now so it’s in pretty good shape. We’ve gotten a lot of notice.”
He said there were lots of invasive weeds and plants that hadn’t been pruned in a number of years. In the next month, milkweed and other native perennials planted in the garden will return.
Hendrix said that in a year where travel has been limited, visitors include local families, dog walkers, joggers, hikers, picnickers, beach goers, boaters, fishermen and campers — basically a wide spectrum of Virginians who want to get outside and enjoy nature.
Since the butterfly garden serves as educational, there are signs explaining its purpose and what native plants are there.
In a post-COVID-19 world, school groups will visit, and an interpretive ranger will explain why the garden is important and how to maintain an effective butterfly habitat.
Although the Discover Center is closed, visitors can still view the garden, which Hendrix said has been around for longer than he’s been a member of the Friends of SML State Park.
SML State Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk and is located at 1235 State Park Road in Huddleston.
