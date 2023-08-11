“Come on in.” Make yourself at home. We’ve been expecting you. How may we help?”
True Southern hospitality comes to mind when you hear the words Old Oak Café. It’s a place where I feel like I’m home. The people working at Old Oak always call me by name and ask me how I am doing. If it’s been a few days since I’ve visited, they ask me what’s been going on and tell me they have missed seeing me. They’re sincere, meaningful.
I’ve been dining at the Old Oak Café since Annie Niederhauser and Jo-Ann Grabinsky-Ernandes became owners in June 2011. During this visit, the three of us sat down to chat and catch up. Becky Marston and Kim Keaton, waitresses at Old Oak who are also friends of mine, did the same. We ask questions about each other’s lives, about our families, about our comings and goings. We chat about things we already know about one another; we learn a little something new that we didn’t. That’s the kind of place Old Oak Café is. It’s food and the people who make and serve put it in a class all of their own.
This time, Annie shared with me that she is the oldest of seven kids. They all loved playing sports growing up. Annie recalled working at the concession stands at games as a child. Perhaps that’s when her love of serving others began. Before coming to Old Oak, Annie worked for 16 years at the Franklin Restaurant in Rocky Mount. Working in a restaurant combines two things she loves: serving and seeing others eat. She started at Old Oak Café as a waitress in 2010. A year into Annie and Jo-Ann working together, the former owners expressed an interest in selling the restaurant. Annie had long wanted to open a restaurant. Jon-Ann loves working in one too. The two were a good team. They received support from their husbands and families. The door opened at the right time, they walked in together and a new beginning blossomed.
Annie’s husband, Alan, is a retired locomotive engineer. Together they have a daughter, Hannah, a son, Dalton, and one grandchild. Jo-Ann’s husband, Tim, owns WSLK Lake Radio 880 am and 98.3 FM. They have a daughter, Robin, who attended New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. I’ve known Robin since she was a child. Several years ago, while dining, I heard the most amazing voice coming from a young lady who was cleaning tables at Old Oak. It was Robin, singing while working along. She had always dreamed about becoming a opera singer.
At a place like Old Oak, where you know one another, good conversation can carry on and on. My day is always made when I come in and see the same group of ladies. What better pairing is there to good conversation than good food – especially breakfast. For breakfast lovers, you will be happy to know that Oak serves it all day. I treated myself to a refreshing Poinsettia Mimosa and a hot tea. From the menu, I ordered the Blue Ridge Eggs Benedict – something I hadn’t tried before – two poached eggs, fresh spinach, tomato and bacon and topped with hollandaise sauce on an English muffin, along with a side of sausage links. Oh my, this was delicious! I also ordered biscuits with sausage gravy, which came with two eggs and a side of fried potatoes. Talk about southern comfort food! I was ready for a nap when finished – it’s that comforting.
I also ordered two types of pancakes - Sweet potato pancakes served with cinnamon sugar butter and topped with pecans, and the blueberry pancakes. My friend said the blueberry pancakes were the best ever. Yummy delicious!
Other breakfast choices include the Old Oak Breakfast – two eggs, a choice of bacon or sausage along with toast and another side – and the Build Your Own Omelet. They are as good as the Eggs Benedict. Well, everything is good.
On Sunday, the breakfast buffet is fabulous. It’s offered open to close. Old Oak also serves lunch and it’s something you don’t want to miss either. It offers a selection of salads, including my favorite: the Old Oak Cold Plate with lettuce, tomato, boiled egg, cold slaw with a choice of tuna or chicken salad. The burgers are also a must. On the sandwich side, the Old Oak Club is fantastic, but each giving all their sandwiches a try is worth it. For me, a good ol’ Classic BLT with egg hits the spot. Others include the Classic Reuben, Patty Melt, Fried Fish Filet, along with a selection of subs. A choice of gluten-free bun or croissant is also available. For soup lovers, there’s a soup-of-the-day, including homemade vegetable beef soup – my favorite.
For little ones ages 10 and under, a menu made just for them gives options of macaroni and cheese, chicken nuggets, hamburgers, grilled cheese, or corn dog. Sides include chips, applesauce, mandarin oranges, potato salad, vegetables or red apples. While waiting to be served, there’s a bookshelf filled with books and some toys to keep kids entertained before and following a meal.
As you leave Old Oak, don’t forget to check out the homemade cakes at the front counter. They are as delicious as they are beautiful, and available by the slice and as a whole cake to take home. Special requests are also taken when given 24-hour notice. Their most popular is Chocolate on Chocolate and the Carrot Cake.
The Old Oak staff provides and exceptional level of customer service to ensure that every meal is just right. My visit was no exception. Becky and Kim were delightful as always as my waitresses. You can count on them to serve up food and fun conversations that are delightful. Becky is from New York and has been with Old Oak for about eight years. She has such a way with her customers. She knows most of them by name and she always has a smile on her face. Becky is also an animal lover – she has two horses, four rescue dogs and cats. She said most of the animals they have are ones her husband has rescued.
I’ve known Kim since I moved to the lake in 2000. Kim has worked at Old Oak for about three years. She began working in the restaurant business at the lake in 1995. A small tidbit she recalled from when she started out working in 1995: then, dancing at the lake was not allowed on Sundays. Something I will remember. Kim and her husband, Brian, enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Both Kim and Becky have such a way of making their customers feel right at home. All the ladies do. The food, the service, the atmosphere – the true family feel of it all. It’s one of the many reasons why Old Oak Café is a place that makes me proud to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
Old Oak Café is located at 400 Scruggs Road in Moneta. Hours are Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and on Sunday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Menus and other information can be found at oldoakcafe.com.
