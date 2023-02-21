“If you are interested in an exciting, in-depth boating knowledge course, America’s Boating Course (3rd Edition) is for you,” the SML Sail & Power Squadron stated.
This United States Power Squadrons’ course will be presented by certified instructors from the SML Sail & Power Squadron.
This course covers the required topics that all recreational boaters must know. In addition to the rules of the road, it teaches the features of various types of boats, required safety equipment, navigation aids, lights and sounds, anchoring, communications afloat, adverse conditions, water sports safety, trailering, personal water craft safety, and knots and lines.
Course material will include an in-depth basic boating text, Federal Boating Regulations and the Virginia Boater’s Guide. Successful completion will result in being awarded NASBLA approved boating credentials.
This course is held in the meeting room of the SML Water Treatment Facility at 1500 Radford Church Road in Moneta.
Tuition for the course is $40 and can be paid by cash or check on the day of the course.
Course dates are from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. on these Saturdays (a URL is provided for each date for registration):
- March 18 (www.register-ed.com/events/view/193013)
- April 15 (www.register-ed.com/events/view/193014)
- May 13 (www.register-ed.com/events/view/193015)
- June 17 (www.register-ed.com/events/view/193016)
- July 22 (www.register-ed.com/events/view/193017).
For further information, contact Randy Stow at 540-588-0270.
