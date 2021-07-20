The Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) has awarded Keely Barkovitch and Andrew Gibson college scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each.
The scholarships will be paid $1,000 a year for the first two years of college. Students applying for the SMAC scholarships must demonstrate talent and commitment in the performing, visual or literary arts, and must exhibit academic merit.
Keely graduated this spring from Franklin County High School and will attend James Madison University in the fall. She plans to major in marketing with a minor in graphic design in marketing with a minor in graphic design.
Andrew graduated in May from Gretna High School. This fall, he will attend the University of Lynchburg, where he will pursue a degree in graphic design and art studies.
“Congratulations to both winners!” a representative with SMAC stated.
SMAC scholarships are open to high school seniors at Franklin County High School, Gretna High School, Staunton River High School, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy and Christian Heritage Academy, and to students home-schooled in the geographical areas served by those schools.
The scholarships, along with SMAC’s other youth programs, are parts of its mission to comprehensively promote the arts at the lake. Visit the SMAC website at http://www.smithmountainartscouncil.com to learn more.
