A filming and production crew from the Lifetime cable network has come to the region to film a movie with the working title of “Dirty Little Deeds.”
One of the filming locations is Belle Gardens Estate in Wirtz. The Smith Mountain Eagle learned that Belle Gardens Estate was reserved on Sunday and attempted to catch up with the crew for comments but were unsuccessful. More information about filming at Belle Gardens Estate will be provided when available.
Dylan Vox, who grew up in the area and attended Cave Spring High School (Roanoke County), directs the film. This is his third movie filmed in the Roanoke area, including last October’s production of “The Weekend.”
The latest venture, a romantic thriller, has been described as similar to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 “Rebecca,” an adaptation of the famous novel by Daphne du Maurier.
Roanoke’s Rockledge Mansion on Mill Mountain provides the primary filming location in the area. According to various reports, filming is also taking place in Wirtz and in the New River Valley.
The Internet Movie Database lists Nayirah Teshali, Adam Hollic, Michael Swan, Aleksandra Kaniak, and Nerissa Teesco as the top billed cast for the new made-for-television movie.
