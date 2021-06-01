A Rescue Angel is offering to double match donations to the first no-kill shelter in Bedford County – donations up to $20,000 will be matched.
The Bedford Humane Society has reached about two-thirds of its goal and needs the community’s help.
An additional $10,000 will be donated by the Rescue Angel if it meets its goal.
The deadline to meet its goal is June 30.
“Now is the time to donate and make a dream come true for all the animals in need,” the Bedford Humane Society stated.
All donations will go to support the new shelter.
Make donations by PayPal, mail a check, stop by the office at 829 Ole Turnpike Drive, call 540-586-6100, donate by credit card or go to www.bhsva.org and use the donation link.
Tag the donation as “DOUBLE MATCH.”
