Retired Bedford educator proves age has no limits on learning

Educators do many inspirational things outside of the classroom, often dispelling the notion that the sky is the limit when it comes to learning and exploring to new heights.
Recently, retired former Stewartsville Elementary School principal Dr. Susan Mele put these very words into action by fulfilling one of her life’s goals of becoming a pilot.
Dr. Mele received inspiration and encouragement from many people and family members, namely her son. Her son had always wanted to become a pilot, but as a dialysis patient, he was never able to pursue his dream. As a devoted mother, Dr. Mele decided to become a pilot on her son’s behalf.
“Now he can live his dream through his mother as they fly together,” stated Dr. Cherie Whitehurst, former Deputy Superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools.
Dr. Mele’s husband was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. He retired as a lieutenant colonel after serving 24 years in the military, including four in active duty.
“I mentioned to my husband that I really wanted to learn how to fly, and he responded by saying I think you should,” stated Dr. Mele.
Dr. Mele is happy that she has inspired people of all ages, including her former students and fellow adults. She has noticed a disturbing trend in the elderly, and she hopes to serve as an example for older people to become more active in the community and in pursuing life goals.
Dr. Mele wants for people of all ages, especially older people, to participate in many activities that enable them to use their mental abilities. By becoming a pilot, she learned about flight, communication, weather systems, aircraft systems, and more. Learning is what she attributes to helping her remain mentally strong and accomplished at her age.
Dr. Mele’s message to other senior-age people in the Smith Mountain Lake community is for the elderly to focus more on developing their skills and less on feeling limited by their advancing age.
“Older people think that many doors have closed for them, and I just want to let these people know that many doors are still open for them,” added Dr. Mele.
Dr. Mele says that while becoming a pilot was very challenging for her, she always had her husband to support her and reassure her. Dr. Mele’s husband would always tell his wife how talented she is and how he has confidence in Dr. Mele obtaining her pilot license.
Whether it is in the air or on the surface, Dr. Mele is choosing to lead by example. She wants retired people to find several ways to give back to the community. Dr. Mele gives back by offering fellow community members a pleasant plane ride around Bedford County.
When Dr. Mele is not serving as a pilot, she is still a school board member for Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS), further living by her own example of being involved in the in the community.
“Sitting around, watching the news, and laying on the couch is not enough,” stated Dr. Mele.
While learning to become a pilot was a challenge for Dr. Mele, it was no match in comparison to the pressure of being principal at Stewartsville Elementary School.
When Dr. Mele first arrived at Stewartsville Elementary School, the children were struggling. The school required a lot of restructuring to put the children in great positions to reach their full potential. Dr. Mele and the school staff worked tirelessly to improve the school, and their efforts were rewarded. It is now considered one of the more competitive in the Commonwealth.
Through her vast experience, Dr. Mele has realized that flying an airplane and being a principal at a school have a lot of similarities.
“I did not take my job at Stewartsville lightly, and I do not take being a pilot lightly,” added Dr. Mele.
When Dr. Mele was a principal, she asked questions about student’s strengths, weaknesses, difficulties, and areas of concern. In flying an airplane, Dr. Mele has to look at the weather, check to see if the passengers are doing well, and ensure she is comfortable herself.
Dr. Mele wants people to know that a pilot license is the beginning of a learning process for flying an airplane. It’s not the end.
“She [Dr. Mele] definitely inspires an appreciation for being a lifelong learner,” added Whitehurst
