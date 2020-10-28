Smith Mountain Lake definitely has its fair share of small businesses and entrepreneurs, and one of them includes an upperclassman at Staunton River High School (SRHS).
Junior Raven Smith, 16, is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the lake community who has been selling her own jewelry, KinleyMae Jewelry, since her first-year of high school when she was only 14. All it took was one purchase from one of her products to peak her interest.
“I made a pair of earrings, and I posted on Facebook to see if anyone would be interested in them. Someone actually bought that pair from me, and I thought that was really cool that I made a product and someone wanted it,” Smith said. “I started making more, and it just turned into this bigger business than I ever thought it would be.”
The name of her brand, KinleyMae, actually holds a lot of meaning for Smith. Her middle name is Kinley, and her late grandmother used to call her KinleyMae when she was little. When Smith started the venture, her grandmother was diagnosed with lung cancer. At the time, Smith was looking for a name for her products and remembered being called KinleyMae by her late grandmother and felt it was the perfect match.
“In some way, I wanted to dedicate my business to her,” she said.
Smith and her mother then went to a local craft store and bought plenty of materials to make earrings. She said it was like an experiment to test out what worked and didn’t work. All the earrings are made out of metal or faux leather.
All KinleyMae products are personally made by Smith herself. She said the average time to make a pair can range from as little as five minutes, and she makes many types of styles. If she is going to promote her earrings at an event, Smith said it takes her about three days to create enough for her inventory.
KinleyMae has been displayed at a few events recently with the most noticeable coming from the “Dare to be Boo-tiful” cruise hosted by her cousin Jessica, “J Bohn" Bishop. On the cruise, her display showed a multitude of different earrings styles such as studs, leather and metal earrings, offered in all shapes and sizes. It was one of the largest displays on the cruise, if not the largest. Smith mentioned that her inventory isn’t small by any means.
“I have a pretty big variety,” she said.
Smith said that in the future, she hopes to start making rings, necklaces and bracelets, but will stick to just earrings right now. Honestly, who can blame her? She has a packed schedule already.
Not only is she the owner of KinleyMae, but she was just named Junior Class President for SRHS, is a cheerleader who is entering her fourth year, and is the school’s yearbook editor. Smith also is a spin and POUND instructor at the Moneta Athletic Club and was a hostess for Drifter’s this past summer.
Smith already has a lot of responsibilities in her young life and excels at them, even if it creates a lot of chaos with time management.
“It’s hard to balance time,” she said. “I don’t generally have a certain way of doing it.”
As far as if this is what she wants to do for a career, Smith said it’s up in the air right now. She originally had plans to enter the medical field and do KinleyMae as a hobby. Smith had aspirations of being an X-ray technician and then study radiology to be able to do MRIs, ultrasounds, etc. Smith did mention that if her hobby keeps growing into something bigger, she will consider a switch career-wise.
“If it becomes something bigger, I wouldn’t mind focusing on the business alone,” she said.
Besides events, the selling is done completely virtually, as all products are sold on KinleyMae’s official Facebook and Instagram pages, which is called KinleyMae Jewelry. Whether KinleyMae will expand or not is still to be determined, but Smith right now is counting her blessings and is grateful for what she has been able to accomplish in the almost two years since she has been selling jewelry.
“It’s going a lot better than I thought it would,” she said.
