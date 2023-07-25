Carefree Boat Club at Smith Mountain Lake offers the boating lifestyle without the hassle of boat ownership

Some of Smith Mountain Lake’s best kept secrets are tucked away at different corners of the lake, but that doesn’t mean they are meant to remain that way. Carefree Boat Club of Smith Mountain Lake located at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta, is one of those secrets. Members enjoy the lake by boat, when they want to, and without all the responsibility that comes with owning a boat – like property taxes, upkeep, storage and cost of boat slip. There’s still the responsibility of safety and following the rules of the lake, but that’s something that Chris Bechtler, the director of marine operations at Crazy Horse Marina, and Joanie Booker, the director of operations and owner of Carefree Boat Club at Smith Mountain Lake, make sure are taken care of.
Carefree Boats can be likened to a timeshare structure, of sorts. It’s membership driven, with members paying an enrollment fee, then a monthly fee. Members must be 21 years old or older and must complete a boater safety course and provide proof of completion. Bechtler does On-the-Water (OTW) training with each member. As a former Chief in the Coast Guard, Bechtler ensures members are more than prepared and well versed in the rules of safety for driving boats, for their passengers and for the lake as a whole.
Carefree Boats currently offers several styles of boats, (pontoon, bowrider and fishing) – none more than two years in age. Members at Smith Mountain Lake can reserve boats for ½ a day – 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. or 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. – at one time. There isn’t a limit to the number of days members can reserve boats, but it is a first come, first serve model.
Members are not required to purchase additional insurance if they do not wish to do so. Also, there is a reciprocity agreement that allows members to use their membership three times annually at Carefree Boats more than 140 other locations throughout the US and globally. In order to be eligible for the reciprocity arrangement, members must take out a boat at least four times at their home location.
“It truly is Boating Without Owning,” said Booker. “You don't have to worry about maintenance, winterizing or storage. We offer all safety equipment. We ensure all boats are cleaned, detailed, and we even offer fuel at our docks.
For more information about membership, please call 540.240.3210.
