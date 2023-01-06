Bedford Humane Society, Goose Creek Art Studio and ElectricCo Art are working together to make a difference in the life of community animals and announced the first annual Happy Valen-Tails Fundraiser.
The event supports the building of Bedford’s first no-kill adoption center and will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 5 p.m. at the corner of East Depot and Court Streets in Bedford.
Carriage Rides for Valen-Tails will be from noon to 4 p.m. and cost $5 per person. Children under the age of 4 can ride for free. All proceeds go to the Bedford Humane Society.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
