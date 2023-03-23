The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On March 14th, twelve pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Sam Bready and Sandy Stevens with 63.33%, followed by Jean Maas and Jim Maas with 52.33%, and Bob Cramer and Greg Brooks with 49.33%. Leaders playing East/West were Walt Dunbar and Forrest Dunbar with 62.00%, and Ken Bishop and Linda Bishop with 59.00%, and Karen Theis and Kathie Moulds with 53.67%.
On March 17th, thirteen pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Dan Becker and Pete Kauffman with 65.66%, followed by Jean Maas and Jim Maas with 62.09%, and David Shea and Ellie Mascitelli with 53.09%. Leaders playing East/West were Forrest Dunbar and Coy Bennett with 59.86%, followed by Linda Ward and Sarah Wolf with 56.43%, and Tony Keffer and Greg Brooks with 55.00%.
