The Bedford Public Library System (BPLS) has received a $4,000 grant from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation to use toward its 2023 Summer Reading Program.
This grant will fund rewards for the Summer Reading Program and the hosting of “Rock-Star Magic of Chris and Neal,” which is one of the library system’s most attended shows during the summer.
Last year, the library system had over 400 people attend the magic show, and over 1,000 children registered for the program.
This year, an even higher attendance is expected.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.