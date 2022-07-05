Hickory Hill Vineyards in Moneta, one of Smith Mountain Lake’s most popular venues to listen to live music, is hosting two concerts to raise funds for local charities.
The SML Boomer Band will perform at both concerts. All ticket sale proceeds will go to Friends of the Moneta Library and Food for Kids – Weekend Pack a Sack.
The first Charity Cheers – Concert for a Cause was held Friday, June 24, at 6 p.m. at Hickory Hill Vineyards. The rain date was Sunday, June 26, at 6 p.m.
This concert will benefit Friends of the Moneta Library. Donations fund special library programs for all ages, the purchase of new books and other needs.
Food for Kids – Weekend Pack a Sack is the beneficiary of the second concert, scheduled for Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.
The organization provides a bag of meals every weekend during the school year for food-insecure children in Goodview, Huddleston, Moneta and Montvale Elementary Schools in Bedford County.
Tickets are $25 per person. All ticket sales go to the designated charity. Tickets are on sale now at SMLwine.com.
Charity Cheers concerts are held on the winery lawn. Ticket holders are invited to bring their own chairs and food. Limited table seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle.
Hickory Hill Vineyards is owned and operated by the Furrow family, who have been growing grapes at Smith Mountain Lake since the early 1980s. Hickory Hill Vineyards became Virginia’s 75th farm winery in 2001. It is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains on the east side of Smith Mountain Lake.
The tasting room is in a farmhouse that dates to 1923. The winery has received more than 80 medals in international wine competitions. For more information, visit www.SMLwine.com or call 540-296-1393.
