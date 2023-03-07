The 2023 ACC Tournament got off to a dramatic start Tuesday afternoon, with Georgia Tech taking down Florida State, 61-60, thanks to a free throw from Ja’Von Franklin with 0.3 seconds remaining. The decisive free throw touched just about every piece of the iron before finally dropping through the net.
The Yellow Jackets (15-17 on the season) trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half before mounting a furious rally. Sophomore guard Miles Kelly scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, a run that included three different three-point buckets.
With just under a minute remaining in regulation, a jumper from Georgia Tech senior Kyle Sturdivant knotted the game at 60 apiece. From there, it became the Ja’Von Franklin show: the Yellow Jackets got a stop, forcing a three-pointer from Florida State’s Darin Green Jr. that missed. Franklin pulled down the rebound, his 18th of the afternoon—that extended a career-high.
Franklin wasn’t done. With the shot clock turned off, the Yellow Jackets were able to hold for one shot. Lance Terry missed a dunk at the rim for the would-be winner with just over a second remaining. Franklin went for the putback—in the process recording his 19th rebound of the day—and was fouled with 0.3 seconds remaining. That set up the game-winning free throw, sending the Yellow Jackets through to the second round, where they’ll meet fifth-ranked Pittsburgh tomorrow afternoon.
For Florida State (9-23), the loss ends what was a miserable season. The Seminoles never won more than two consecutive games in a row during the 2022-2023 campaign—a feat they accomplished just twice. With head coach Leonard Hamilton now 74 years old, fans may wonder how many more seasons he has left.
“I feel like I have more work to do here at Florida State,” Hamilton said to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today part way through the season. “I don’t play golf. I don’t hunt. I don’t fish. And I don’t like to travel.”
Despite Hamilton’s stoicism, Seminoles fans will watch with bated breath as that storyline develops during the offseason. Hamilton and his staff certainly have work to do this offseason if they aim to return the program to its pre-COVID form.
Georgia Tech has now won seven of its past nine contests. The Jackets will face Pitt tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Greensboro Coliseum. The two teams met twice during the regular season. Georgia Tech hung tough with the Panthers in Pittsburgh in a 76-68 loss on Feb. 21. The Panthers defeated Georgia Tech, 71-60, on Jan. 14 in Atlanta.
