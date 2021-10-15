Kevin David has been a lifelong Franklin County resident, and like a lot of the parents in Franklin County, was frustrated with decisions made by the school board last school year, especially keeping a hybrid schedule with virtual instruction half the week.
Now, he has decided to do something about it. David, who is running against incumbent Penny Blue for member-at-large, which is a position voted on by the entire county, will look to bring “logic and reason” to the school board if elected.
“We need to leave the hysteria out of the school board in general. That’s not just with COVID-19. That’s with everything,” David said.
