SML Discovery Shop to celebrate $4M in donations on 18th birthday

The Discovery Shop at Smith Mountain Lake, also known as SML Discovery Shop, is about to celebrate a major milestone in its history.
The Discovery Shop, located at 500 Scruggs Road in Moneta, was founded Sept. 22, 2004. Not only is Sept. 22 the organization’s 18th birthday, but on that day, the SML Discovery Shop plans to celebrate $4 million in donations to the American Cancer Society.
It’s a notable achievement, a testament to the power of volunteers coming together under a united purpose: providing quality goods to the local community in order to raise money for cancer.
“It’s our 18th birthday, and we are just on the edge of donating $4 million to the American Cancer Society. That’s a lot of donations, and a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears,” said Pende Ford, a Discovery Shop volunteer who has been with the organization since its founding.
