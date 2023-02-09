Phoebe Needles Center in Callaway will hold its next Center for Lifelong Learning program on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in which William “Benny” Gibson will present “The History of Franklin County High School.”
This presentation will detail the long and often contentious history of the proposing and building of Franklin County High School.
The cost is $12 for members and $20 for non-members. To become a member, there is a $45 annual single membership fee, or $65 per couple.
Pre-registration required and can be done at https://forms.gle/T57GqY8pJdr9ZPTq8. Payment can be made via PayPal at phoebeneedles.org/programs/center-for-lifelong-learning or by check/cash on the day of the event.
There's more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.
