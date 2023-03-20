Virginia has been named named one of the most popular family holiday destinations in the US for 2023 by the The Family Vacation Guide.
The Family Vacation Guide conducted a global study to find the most popular family getaway destinations in 2023 - and Virginia ranks 9th.
Hawaii is the most sought-after US state for family getaways. Situated in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, the state has a completely unique culture to experience and some of the best weather in the country.
The second most popular state is Texas. The largest state in the country has lots to offer families with activities and attractions such as the Houston Space Center.
The third most popular family destination is Florida. This state is perfect for families who enjoy theme parks as it is home to Walt Disney World resort and more.
Rounding out numbers four through eight include; Florida, Minnesota, Utah, Maine, Montana, Tennessee and New Mexico.
Spain is the most sought-after country for a family vacation, with an average of 5,730 searches each month in 2022.
The most sought-after city in the world for a family vacation is Paris, with a Family Vacation Popularity Score of 9.03. Paris is a city steeped in history and cultural attractions. It is also home to Disneyland Paris, one of the best vacation experiences kids can hope for.
m San Diego and Myrtle Beach are the best US cities for a family vacation. San Diego boasts an excellent climate making it a great choice for a beach holiday, while Myrtle Beach is a much small- er vacation spot, which can be a blessing when vacationing with kids.
The type of vacation with the most interest is a cruise, which received a Vacation Type Popularity Score of 9.44.
For more information, visit the- familyvacationguide.com/trav- el-guides/family-travel-trend-re- port-2023
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.