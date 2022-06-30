National Dairy Month this June commemorates the rich history of dairy farming in the U.S. and highlights the importance of producers who ensure store shelves are stocked with creamy foods like cheese, ice cream, milk and yogurt.
“Milk is a great value,” said Joanna Shipp, a Franklin County Farm Bureau member who runs Bowmont Dairy Farm in Boones Mill with her father, Laird Bowman. “Cow’s milk offers thirteen essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, protein, calcium, potassium, vitamins A, D, B12 and riboflavin and minerals.”
Dairies remain a vital part of Virginia’s economy. With 421 dairy farms and 73,000 dairy cows, milk and other dairy products are the state’s fifth-ranked farm commodity — accounting for more than $297 million in cash receipts in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. The top five milk-producing counties are Rockingham, Pittsylvania, Augusta, Franklin and Washington.
“Dairy farming also employs 72,000 people and has a $5.7 billion direct impact,” Shipp added.
