On Saturday, March 4, the public can enjoy two performances by the Tyler Young Artists of Opera on the James at the Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford.
Families can enjoy a free family-friendly performance at noon of The Bremen Town Musicians, an adaptation of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tale, which features familiar melodies by Offenbach, Rossini, Donizetti and Verdi.
At 6:30 p.m., Opera on the James will present an evening concert, “From Paris to Rome to Broadway!” From contemporary hits to beloved standards to operatic masterpieces and Broadway musicals, the Tyler Young Artists Program has it all.
Tickets are $15 at the door and sold in advance at bowercenter.org or by calling 540-586-4235.
