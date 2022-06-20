On Wednesday, May 25, The GAUNTLET Business Program & Competition held the 8th Annual GAUNTLET Graduation & Awards Ceremony in Vinton.
The GAUNTLET class of 2022 attracted a record 153 entrepreneurs from communities across the Roanoke Valley, Shenandoah Valley and Southside. After 10 weeks of classes, 66 businesses moved on to compete for their piece of over $400,000 in cash, grants and in-kind prizes/services.
The GAUNTLET Business Program and Competition is powered by the Advancement Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2007, which serves as a catalyst to attract our region’s assets with the commitment of partner agencies, economic developers, sponsors, donors, grantors, GAUNTLET alumni, mentors and regional innovators making this all possible.
