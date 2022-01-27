The Franklin County Broadband Authority has received notice of grant funding awards from Virginia’s Telecommunication Grant Initiative (VATI) program for two new projects to bring broadband to the much of the remaining unserved areas of Franklin County.
The county received notice in December that it was awarded more than $15.7 million in funding through the VATI grant program. The VATI Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), is intended to extend broadband service to currently unserved areas of Virginia. VATI prepares communities to build, utilize and capitalize on telecommunications infrastructure with the goal of creating strong, competitive communities. The county plans to invest up to $7.7 million of county funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into these projects over 24-36 months. Additional investment of over $23.82 million will come from the private partners and other grant funding.
In one project, the county seeks to continue its ongoing partnership with Shentel by creating a new fiber network and adding an additional 3,500 premises to their current coverage area. A second project with River Street Networks will provide high-speed broadband services to more than 2,000 homes and businesses in some of the hardest to reach areas in eastern and southwestern portions of Franklin County.
“These projects represent a significant investment by the state of Virginia, Franklin County and our private partners in eliminating the digital divide in Franklin County,” said Ronnie Thompson, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. “The County Board of Supervisors and Broadband Authority see these two comprehensive projects as a once in a generation opportunity where we could leverage a significant amount of federal funding received by the county with available state funding for broadband. The county looks forward to working with these partners to bring these projects to completion over the next 2-3 years.”
The Shentel project plans to provide a fiber and small cell hybrid solution for more than 3,500 homes and businesses in the county. Shentel has served western Virginia communities for more than 119 years focused on delivering broadband, video and voice to rural areas.
