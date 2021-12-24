Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake gathered for a special evening to honor and express gratitude to Del. Charles Poindexter.
Seventy-five members and guests attended a dinner at the Copper Kettle restaurant as a tribute to him for his 14 years of service as delegate in Virginia’s General Assembly.
Poindexter will no longer represent the 9th District, which includes Franklin County and the Smith Mountain Lake area.
Many distinguished guests came to express their sentiments and present commemorative awards. Among those who spoke were delegates Kathy Byron and Wendell Walker, former Congressman Virgil Goode, Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton and Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller along with many other local elected dignitaries.
For information on the Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake, contact Steve Miller at 540-520-4028.
