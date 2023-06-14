Smith Mountain Lake’s newest farmers’ market – the Moneta Farmers’ Market located adjacent to Downtown Moneta – is a first of its kind in the downtown district area. But, as the saying goes, for owner Dorothy McIntyre, this is not her first rodeo when it comes to opening and managing successful markets.
McIntyre’s also owns and manages Forest Farmers’ Market in Forest, which she opened in 2011. What began as a market with 11 vendors has grown to more than 35, with sales among the market vendors reaching in excess of $500,000 annually.
All indicators point to McIntyre duplicating her success with her second farmers’ market. Early numbers back it up too. In the market’s debut on Wednesday, May 31, 18 vendors participated with more than 500 customers strolling through the market and buying items they can’t find just anywhere else: fresh, locally sourced foods and products.
“When I moved to Virginia, I recognized the area was rich in farmland,” said McIntyre. “What I didn’t know is that there wasn’t an easy access to purchase nutrient dense food locally.”
In true “necessity is the mother of invention” form, McIntyre set out to establish a farmers’ market, albeit with no knowledge of how to go about doing so – or about farming. But what she did possess was a passion for good food and knowledge, and she is resourceful. “I reached out to the local Virginia Tech extension office and brought together a group of like-minded people to work on opening a farmers’ market in Forest,” said McIntyre. After a year of research and training, she opened the Forest Farmers’ Market. The rest wasn’t history, as it’s said. It was just the beginning for a sprouting entrepreneur.
Like the Forest Farmers’ Market, the Moneta market requires vendors to follow guidelines to be a part of the market, namely only selling what they raise, grow or produce. “I meet with any potential vendor before supplying him or her with an application and policies to which they must adhere,” said McIntyre. "In some instances, I will take a site tour to their farm. The commonwealth has regulations that need to be followed too, such as labeling, refrigeration and what can and cannot be sold under the Cottage law.”
Virginia Cottage Food Laws allow operators to produce any foods or baked goods that do not require time or temperature control after preparation.
The aim is to provide the community with fresh, locally produced goods directly from area farmers, producers and artisans, and to support local agriculture by providing a direct market for products. McIntyre said that she has received support from Bedford County supervisors, Bedford County Economic Development, Bedford County Ag board, Bedford County extension and the Franklin County Extension.
The Moneta Farmers’ Market includes vendors offering wood-made products such as custom bird houses, tables, bowls, utensils and various other creative, one-of-a-kind items. Food products include fruits and vegetables, eggs, meats, jams, jellies, honey, baked goods and kettle corn, along with a selection of artisan products.
Grace and Rich Hutchinson, owners of Grace Bakes Bread Co, started their homemade bread company five years ago and began selling at farmers’ markets. During their first week at the Moneta Farmers’ Market, they sold out in an hour. “Traffic is really great,” said Grace Hutchinson. “We just can’t keep up with the demand.”
Dustin Formon, with SoulShine Farm, offers a variety of vegetables and fruits – including an interesting locally grown item called garlic scapes. “Think of it as the green stalks of a spring onion, but instead of the stalks coming from an onion, they grown out of garlic bulbs.” The curled, green stems are used for flavor in cooking, as well as served as a topping on salad.”
Lindsay Deitrick took her love for coffee and turned it into a business by establishing Sunview Coffee Roasters three years ago. She roasts her coffee beans in a roaster at her home, then packages it up to sell online and at farmers’ markets like the one in Moneta. “It’s been great, the turnout, the response,” noted Deitrick, who plans to continue as a vendor in Moneta and continue supporting the locally sourced and produced community.
McIntyre said that the Moneta Farmers’ Market allows for up to 20 vendors. Currently there are 14 full-season vendors, with room for six guest vendors. Those interested in a guest vendor space can contact McIntyre via email at monetafarmersmarket@gmail.com or by calling 434.665.5475.
The Moneta Farmers’ Market is open every Wednesday through September 6th, rain or shine, from 3 – 7 p.m. It’s located at the corner of Celebration Avenue and White House Road in Downtown Moneta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.