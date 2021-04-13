The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is warning outdoors men and women of dangerous water temperatures and changing weather conditions.
These changing conditions can be dangerous for small boats, including kayaks and canoes. Water temperatures remain at a dangerous temperature for most of the spring.
“Until the summer, expect water temperatures to be much colder than the air temperature and plan accordingly,” DWR stated. “It is important to dress for the water temperature and wear your life jacket when boating should an accident occur. Wearing a life jacket is critical should you fall into cold water. Your body’s first reflex is to gasp for air, which increases the chance of drowning, especially if you are not wearing a life jacket.”
Gusty winds may create hazardous conditions for boats by making boats unstable and creating choppy waters that are difficult to navigate. When checking the weather, DWR advises the public to also check for wind conditions and pay particular attention to any weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
“No matter what time of year you go boating, always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return,” DWR stated. “Also, have a plan to reboard your boat in case the unexpected happens and you end up in the water.”
Weather conditions and a marine forecast may be found on the National Weather Service website. The United States Geological Survey has water temperatures for some inland lakes and rivers.
“No one plans to take a dip this time of year,” DWR stated. “Protect yourself by preparing for the worst and always wear a life jacket; it will save your life!”
For more information on boating, boating education and water safety, visit: https://dwr.virginia.gov/boating.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.