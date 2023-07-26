Rocky Mount sets stage for its 150th anniversary celebration

The Town of Rocky Mount is excited to bring music to Historic Downtown Rocky Mount on Saturday, September 30 in celebration of the Town’s anniversary. The event, titled 150Fest, will bring local musicians to multiple stages across downtown.
Rocky Mount Cultural and Economic Development Director, Daniel Pinard, is excited to see the community celebrate this milestone. “Rocky Mount is such a vibrant community that is overflowing with local talent,” says Pinard. “It is very fitting to celebrate the 150th anniversary with music.”
Rocky Mount’s musical talent will be the highlight of the event with a diverse lineup that spans different genres.
Franklin Street in downtown Rocky Mount will be closed to vehicular traffic during the event, leaving plenty of space for vendors, activities, and music. A “Kids Zone” will provide family friendly games and activities.
150Fest will take place Saturday, September 30 from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount. The event is free to the public.
