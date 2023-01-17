Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome The Gibson Brothers to the stage Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
“The Gibson Brothers are the real deal,” Harvester stated. “They can pick. They can sing. And they can write an excellent country song.”
Their newest project, “Darkest Hour,” will be released this month and was produced by dobro master and 14-time Grammy Award winner Jerry Douglas.
“Jerry wanted to hear everything we’d written,” said brother Eric Gibson. “So we just sent him songs: brand new songs, old songs — there’s stuff on that record 20 years old that we never recorded. We wanted to see what he would do with us as singer-songwriters. We respect him that much.”
The result is arguably the strongest record The Gibson Brothers have ever made.
Tickets start at $32 and are on sale at harvester-music.com.
