The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has appointed Patti Jurkus as Interim President/CEO of the chamber. Jurkus retired from Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital in 2019 as its president/CEO.
Her involvement with the Bedford Chamber spans 25-plus years as a board member, board chairman and stepping in as chamber president when it was in need.
“She is no stranger to hard work, and she loves the chamber and truly believes in the mission and role of it within our community,” said chamber board chairman Mary Jo Boone.
The Bedford Chamber stated that Jurkus stepped out of retirement to lead the chamber because she understands how important the chamber is to the community and especially small businesses during tough economic times.
She has over 30 years of health care and leadership experience formerly with Carilion Health System and Centra Health.
The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization of business and community leaders working together to serve the interests of members by providing programs and services that improve the economic vitality of the community.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.