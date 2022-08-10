8 years sought for ex-officer at Capitol riot

After winning a series of convictions in the case of former Rocky Mount Police Officer Thomas Robertson, the United States government is requesting that Robertson spend eight years in prison for his role in the infamous Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Robertson, who will be sentenced Aug. 11, was found guilty in April on six counts in a United States federal court. The convictions include obstructing of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; civil disorder and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting. Five of the convictions are felonies.
