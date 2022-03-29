A primary election for the purpose of nominating a candidate for the Democratic and Republican Parties for the offices of United States House of Representatives and local offices is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, according to a notice from Christopher E. Piper, commissioner of the Department of Elections.
If only one candidate qualifies for the primary ballot in any office, no primary for that office will be held.
