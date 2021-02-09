The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and WoodmenLife Representative Lisa Landes have named Tracey and Rick Lozeau as the February recipients of the WoodmenLife Recognition Award.
Tracey Lozeau is the owner/operator of Bliss Salon and has assisted the sheriff’s office for three years, including producing a food drive each year for Operation Christmas Joy.
“Either with her business, weddings, and/or her family — her plate is full and Rick is the same, always busy,” Landes wrote. “While having a thriving businesses within our community keeps Tracey and Rick busy, they find the time and ways to give back to their community.”
Their food drive produces around 200 pounds of food each year, with more than 300 pounds last Christmas.
“Tracey’s story starts when her family had fallen on hard times and she confides that she was a ‘kid and family in need,’ Landes wrote. “As a family they worked hard and prayed harder. One holiday, there was just not going to be a Christmas for the family until an angel of their own stepped in and brought them food and presents. Tracey has never forgotten that kindness and now her and her husband, Rick strive to give back every chance they get. That experience taught her how to be “a better person, to go through a hard time, move forward, and grow!”
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and WoodmenLife both thanked Tracey and Rick Lozeau for helping the community.
