Bedford County’s Dr. Cherie Cutler Whitehurst will be making a public announcement at the Town Clock in Centertown Park, Bedford, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday that she will be running for the District 7 School Board Member seat, according to her campaign.
Jon Hayden of DJ Showtime is going to be with her playing music. Whitehurst will share a few brief remarks and take time to greet community members.
Whitehurst has lived in Bedford County for more than 50 years. She has worked for the people of Bedford as a teacher and school administrator. She has served as the assistant principal of Jefferson Forest High School, the principal of Staunton River High School, the principal of Liberty High School, and the district’s assistant/deputy superintendent for nine years. Whitehurst has also served as an adjunct professor at Liberty University and the University of Lynchburg.
