Preparations for the 31st edition of the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour are in full swing as there is only a short time before Tour Weekend on Oct. 7-9.
The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour (Tour) is an SML tradition and one of the largest community events on the lake. It is a community fund drive to support critical services for those in need in the Smith Mountain Lake region in southwest Virginia. The Tour accomplishes this through partnerships with volunteers, charities, businesses and individuals.
“Every year, eight local charities are carefully selected and partnered with eight local homeowners who are gracious enough to allow the community to tour their home on Columbus Day weekend,” Tour organizers stated. “The Tour is unique in that it can be taken by car or boat, is held rain or shine, and is spread over three days to allow ticket holders adequate time to visit each home.”
Each of the eight participating charities provides volunteers to help administer the Tour and receives a share of the proceeds, which come from business and individual donations, as well as ticket sales. Participating charitable organizations qualify by delivering services to people in need in the Smith Mountain Lake area.
As the event approaches, Executive Director Liz Harrison welcomes “enthusiastic people to join the team and spend some time in a beautiful home on the waters of Smith Mountain Lake.”
For Tour weekend, a number of spots in the volunteer ranks still need to be filled. Volunteering for one or more 4-hour shifts in a home or helping to facilitate parking or docking is a way to be part of Tour weekend. Those who are interested may send an email to charityhometour@gmail.com or go to www.smlcharityhometour.com and click on “Volunteers.” Volunteers are asked to include the home they would like to volunteer at, and a charity recruitment lead will contact them to finalize the assignment.
The Tour has provided nearly $5 million to local charity operations since its start in 1991. Added sponsorship levels and benefits were added this year, which has resulted in a record number of sponsorship funds raised, and that number can still climb based on last minute donations.
Tickets are $30 until Oct. 6 and $35 on Tour Weekend from Oct. 7-9. Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center, or in person at the homes.
More information about the Tour, such as this year’s participating homes and charities, as well as the link to purchase tickets, can be found at www.smlcharityhometour.com.
