The Smith Mountain Arts Council, together with sponsor HomeLight, is presenting a Nashville Songwriters Show as part of its coffeehouse series at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Celebration Room, 1100 Celebration Drive, Suite 101, Moneta.
This will be an intimate experience with three of Nashville’s hottest songwriters and producers who will regale attendees with songs and the stories behind them.
Performing live will be Kirsti Manna, who introduced Blake Shelton to country radio with her six-week Billboard No. 1 smash hit “Austin.” She is also co-writer/co-publisher for Big & Rich’s hit “Loud” and the theme of CMT’s “Gone Country.” Artists such as Gretchen Wilson, Colt Praither and Cowboy Crush have recorded her songs.
Also performing will be Kirsti’s husband Bill Warner, an accomplished guitarist and mainstay of the Nashville scene as a producer/engineer. He started his career as a guitarist at age 13, studying and performing jazz. After heading to Nashville and working with Reba McEntire’s Publishing Co., he eventually became a freelance engineer, working at dozens of Nashville’s best studios.
He has worked with major artists on thousands of projects ranging from the movie “Cars” to cutting “I Play Chicken with the Train” vocals for Cowboy Troy performing in Simlish for the classic video game, The Sims 2.
Bill DiLuigi will be the third songwriter performing in this show. DiLuigi came out of the eclectic Philadelphia music scene and has maintained these diverse influences which range from the Delta Blues to Grunge and Country. DiLuigi has over 300 cuts including Lonestar’s Richie McDonald, multiplatinum group Blessid Union of Souls and Rachel Holder on Curb Records. He has landed songs in the Billboard, Americana and Music Row Top 100 as well as two hit songs in Australia.
Tickets for this show are being sold online at the Smith Mountain Arts Council website at www.smac-arts.com. Ticket prices are $17 for members and $22 for non-members. People can sign up to be a member at any time using the Join/Renew tab on the website. Masks are recommended.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.