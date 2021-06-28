The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced that Conservation Police Officer Cory Harbour has been named the 2020 Conservation Police Officer of the Year.
DWR stated that Harbour’s “enthusiastic leadership,” dedication to Conserving and Protecting Virginia’s wildlife resources, and “outstanding efforts” in connecting the citizens of the commonwealth to the outdoors through educational outreach made him the top candidate for this award.
“I am proud of all of our officers, but especially proud of the outstanding work Officer Harbour has done to be selected for this prestigious award,” said DWR Chief of Law Enforcement John J. Cobb. “He was part of an extraordinary group of nominees that we are privileged to have working for us and for the citizens of the commonwealth. They are each to be congratulated on being chosen to represent their respective regions in the Officer of the Year selection process.”
