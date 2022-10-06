Due to Hurricane Ian, National D-Day Memorial’s Homefront Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, was postponned.
A new date will be announced at a later time. Tickets purchased in advance will be honored as general admission tickets, good on any day.
The National D-Day Memorial will host the following events later in October.
Homeschool Day will be Friday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
There will be special guided tours, programs and demonstrations for homeschool students and their families to learn about D-Day and what it took to claim victory. Admission is $6 for adults/students 6 and up, and free for children under 6. Space is limited. Register at dday.org by Oct. 7.
Scout Day will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Scouts will learn about D-Day through a unique educational program. All participants will receive a Scout Day patch. There will be an optional badge program. The cost is $12 for Scouts participating in the badge program, and $6 for adult leaders/parents and scouts not working toward badge. Register at dday.org by Oct. 22.
View the National D-Day Memorial’s complete fall event calendar at dday.org.
