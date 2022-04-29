Pinning ceremony held for deputies

On April 1, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office hosted a pinning ceremony of eight new deputies.
Sheriff Mike Miller swore in two recent graduates of the Basic Law Enforcement Academy: Deputies Agnes Toth and Sergio Bernal. Also sworn into service were Deputies Brandon McKee, Samuel Thaxton, Daniel Gribben, Curtis Arney, Derek Dennis and Jayde Swope, who joined the sheriff’s office as previously certified law enforcement officers. These deputies will be assigned to field operations, courthouse, and community services.
“The sheriff’s office is proud to have these newly hired deputies on the staff, and they are sure to be a value to the sheriff’s office and to Bedford County,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Miller also recognized several staff members: Capt. Shannon Zimmerman was recognized for graduating from the FBI National Leadership Academy, and Lt. Stephen Anders was recognized for his promotion to the rank of lieutenant in the Internet Crimes Against Children Division.
