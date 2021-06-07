More than 400 Smith Mountain Lake residents and visitors took advantage of discounts and specials during the inaugural SML Restaurant Week April 19-May 1.
According to Erin Stanley, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) member relations and events director, 25 regional restaurants participated in the event, drawing diners from five states and 40 towns/cities.
“Since this was our first Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant Week, we weren’t exactly sure what to expect,” Stanley said. “But we’re very pleased with the turnout, and feedback from the participating restaurants has been extremely positive.”
The chamber promoted the event online at SMLRestaurantWeek.com and through a variety of traditional and social media outlets.
Throughout the 12-day period, diners visited participating restaurants that offered breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert specials at four different price points: $5, $10, $20 and $30. The specials were available for dine-in and carry out and, after completing their meal at a participating restaurant, diners were able to enter a drawing to win one of 15 gift certificates to area eateries worth $25 each.
“We drew the names of the winners during a Facebook Live event at the Visitor Center at Bridgewater Plaza, which was a bunch of fun,” Stanley said. “People really seemed to enjoy it.”
Stanley said she expects the event to continue next year as a way to draw attention to Smith Mountain Lake’s diverse restaurant scene.
“We definitely have a ton of ideas for ways to expand and improve in 2022,” Stanley said.
