The SML Boomer Band will perform a concert to benefit the Smith Mountain Arts Council on Friday, April 8, starting at 6 p.m. at Mango’s Bar & Grill in Bridgewater Plaza, Moneta.
The Boomer Band initially came together about five years ago as a spin-off of the Lakeside Singers as the Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) was looking for a group to help kick off their coffeehouse series.
From these roots, this band has morphed, with the various artists changing, until it has settled into the current group of eight “boomer aged” musicians that sing and play ’50s, ’60s and ’70s hit songs from the Beatles to the Eagles, Patsy Cline to Willie Pickett, and Elvis Presley to Santana.
“The band has a great time rocking and rolling, enjoying audience involvement if you know the tunes, playing only for benefits and charity, with all tips going toward whatever charity they are sponsoring,” SMAC stated. “This time the band is excited to play for the nonprofit that brings them back to their origins: the Smith Mountain Arts Council.”
SMAC, like most nonprofits, has experienced a difficult couple of years with the pandemic. During the lockdown, the Arts Council could not hold live shows and fulfill their mission of bringing the arts to the Smith Mountain Lake community. Funds were depleted as no dues or ticket sales generated revenue, and funds are certainly necessary to bring in art shows, concerts, photo shows, plays, writing seminars, youth programs and scholarships for students going into the arts in college.
“The more financial help the Arts Council gets, the broader the outreach to the community, the more exciting and creative the programs can get,” SMAC stated.
In addition to music from the SML Boomer Band, Marissa the circus stilt walker will be at the concert. Mango’s Bar & Grill may provide outdoor heaters if it is chilly outdoors.
Tickets will be sold online up until noon April 8 on the SMAC website at www.smac-arts.com ($8 for members/$10 for nonmembers). After noon April 8 and at the door, all tickets will be $10.
