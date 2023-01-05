Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has added two new shows to its 2023 lineup.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, the Harvester will welcome the Asheville, N.C., based Steep Canyon Rangers.
Jethro Tull master guitarist Martin Barre will return to the Harvester at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, to celebrate Jethro Tull’s musical journey.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
