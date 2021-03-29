Virginia State Police Trooper N.A. Keister is investigating a two vehicle, head-on crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Mar 27) at 3:11 p.m. on Route 40, two tenths of a mile east of Route 888 in Pittsylvania County.
A 1994 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Route 40, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2016 Nissan Rogue head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Ronald Lee David, 62, Penhook, Va. Mr. David was wearing his seatbelt. Mr. David was injured and transported by EMS to the Gretna Medical Center, where he later died.
The 2016 Nissan was driven by Amy Orrell Slate, 45, of Naruna, Va. Ms. Slate was wearing her seatbelt. Ms. Slate was transported to the Gretna Medical Center for injuries received in the crash.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. No charges are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.