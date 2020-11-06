The Bedford International Alliance (BIA) held its membership and directors quarterly meeting on Oct. 19 in the Bedford Town Council Chamber Room.
BIA President Ken Parker welcomed to the BIA Board of Directors five new ex-officio directors representing five organizations important to BIA and its mission:
• Steve Rush, mayor of Bedford, representing the Bedford Town Council
• Mickey Johnson, supervisor, representing the Bedford County Board of Supervisors
• Martin Leamy, chairman, representing the Bedford County School Board
• Anita Dengel, visitors services and volunteer coordinator, representing the Bedford Area Welcome Center
• April Cheek-Messier, president of National D-Day Memorial Foundation
School Board Chairman Martin Leamy addressed the meeting and spoke of the new relationship between the Bedford County School System and BIA. He related how BIA President Ken Parker had come to the school board in March and proposed that BIA offer its resources to help educate students on the history of Bedford County in World War II and the important contribution Bedford made to preserving America’s freedom and security.
Leamy said that both the school board and administration are supportive of the BIA initiative and a cooperative relationship and believe the best approach is a decentralized one in which BIA will coordinate directly with the principals of the various schools. Because of restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, he suggested that BIA consider options such as virtual presentations, e.g., via Zoom, or a DVD. These presentations, in the spring, could help reinforce materials related to the Standards of Learning and history of World War II, providing information on Bedford’s experience and the Bedford Boys.
Following Mr. Leamy’s presentation, reports were presented by BIA officers and committee chairs. Parker then gave an overview of the various BIA committees—Social, Travel, Budget, Media, Student Scholarship, Student Exchange and Student Activities Committees. He listed BIA members who had volunteered for the committees and invited other members to join one or more committees.
Parker reported that people can now learn more about BIA by visiting the BIA website (my-bia.org). A new fall issue of BIA’s newsletter, the BIA Bulletin, also will be available soon, and members receive regular e-mail letters from the BIA president.
The next BIA membership and directors quarterly meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13.
For more information or to join BIA, contact President Ken Parker by phone at 540-425-5598, by email at coabedford6644@gmail.com, or in person at the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, 104 N. Bridge Street, Bedford.
