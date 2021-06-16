Critical race theory has been a topic of heavy controversy throughout the country and has even been banned from states to be taught in their public schools, mostly recently in Florida. Now, the controversy has made its way to the Franklin County School Board on Monday.
Concerned county constituents packed the meeting room to voice their concerns and disapproval of critical race theory, a couple of days after flyers were given out to “save the children” and to say “no” to critical race theory.
“We have a duty to our children to stand up against anything that demonstrates the corruption of the truth, which critical race theory certainly presents. CRT is cultural Marxism, make no mistake. Even worse, it’s just a theory,” Simon Winch said.
Scott Agee, another constituent, said that Virginia needs leadership, and parents need leaders who will stand up and say that teaching critical race theory is dangerous and dishonest.
“We in Franklin County need to lead the way in the state and to teach complete history and accurate history for our children sake,” Agee said.
About halfway through the meeting and right before she was to present to the board, Superintendent Bernice Cobbs addressed the audience.
“Students in our district, K-12 schools, are not being taught critical race theory,” Cobbs said. “We instruct and will continue to instruct using the standards that are approved and adopted by the Virginia Board of Education.”
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.